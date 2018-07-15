PTI to foil conspiracies against democracy: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 15 (APP)::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said the PTI would foil conspiracies which were being hatched to sabotage the democratic process in the country.

Talking to media persons here, he said terrorists were the enemies of peace and democratic process, however, they would not find any opportunity to fulfill their designs.

He said though there was no restriction on any political party to hold its election campaign but still baseless allegations of pre-poll rigging were being levelled.

Qureshi said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif should not deceive the party workers. The PML-N rally to receive Nawaz Sharif was not stopped, as everyone knew that he would be arrested at the airport, he added.

He also condemned terrorist incident in Mastung and firing on the rally of Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq. India was also resorting to firing at the Line of Control, he added.

He urged the people to cast their votes as it was their national duty.