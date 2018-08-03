PTI to depoliticize, strengthen police through reforms

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans
to replicate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Police Act of 2017 across other
provinces and would appoint professional Inspector Generals to
lead depoliticization of police.
The PTI which has attained majority of seats in National
Assembly during recent elections-2018 would professionalize
police hiring and career management, ensure no political
influence on policing in all matters from hiring, posting,
and transferring of personnel.
Party’s manifesto has revealed that police reforms have been
neglected by successive governments to continue using the force as
a political tool.
The PTI, in order to reform the police, would replicate KPK’s
success in creating specialized training institutions.
The Party will scale up existing KPK model of Alternate
Dispute Resolution (ADR) Councils at tehsil levels, by rolling out
the KPK’s DRC model nationally to allow conflict resolution for
small crimes right down at the tehsil level and police
station level.
It will also invest in new policing systems and processes
by tracking performance, equipping districts with modern
surveillance/command and control centres.
The Party would make public outreach to police
easier through new and enhanced policing apps, SMS systems,
online FIRs and call centres, and also establish Women Police
Stations and Desks at all levels to facilitate women empowerment.