PTI to continue stand with fair accountability process: Minister Railway

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said hue and cry of opposition could not stop the across the board accountability process as PTI under the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing politics of principles where will never be compromised.

Talking to a private news channel on Nawaz Sharif’s treatment , he said PML-N Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to get his treatment done anywhere but there would be “no deal” or compromise on the corruption cases filed against him.

He said PML-N wanted to get public sympathies through media coverages but PTI government wanted to focus on real problems of common man instead of discussing Nawaz Sharif’s health issue on Media.

Rasheed prayed for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif and his return to the country soon.

He said where ever Nawaz would go for medical treatment they have no concern, adding, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had always respected the verdicts of courts and respect the decision regarding Nawaz Sharif as well.

Sheikh Rasheed said federal cabinet would also follow the decision of Lahore High court and they did not want to create any hurdle for Nawaz Sharif’s treatment but if Nawaz violate the undertaking would be a criminal offence.

Minister Railway said the decision of the court should not be considered as defeat or victory of anyone.

He criticized that no country would accept the corrupt person like Nawaz Sharif.

Sheikh said PTI led government was committed to stabilize economy and taking all possible measures to boost business activities and to control inflation, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan is daily giving briefings in this regard.

“Imran Khan will never disappoint nation and will fulfill the promise he made,” he added.