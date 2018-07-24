PTI to clinch election with simple majority: Babar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Leader Babar Awan Tuesday claimed that his party would clinch the general election with simple majority to form the next government in the country.

Voters should come out of their homes to cast vote as it was the responsibility and constitutional right of them, he said talking to a private news channel.

He expressed hope that the elections in July 25 would be held in fair and transparent manner. The party was the most popular political party among the masses and the country, he added.

He claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan would win all the five constituencies with huge margin.

Babar Awan said media had highlighted all the national issues and people were now well aware about the political tactics.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Miftah Ismail urged the masses to cast their right of vote because this election will decide the future of their children.

He urged all the political parties to accept the results even come in favor or against.

He said the party would win massive seats of the National Assembly, adding the PML-N held political election campaign but not against any national institution.