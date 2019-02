ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would eventually change the system under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the the support of masses.

Addressing the launching ceremony of book “ Imran Khan and Naya Pakistan”, written by journalist and anchor person Aliya Shah, he said that in the first phase the objective of changing government, has been achieved.