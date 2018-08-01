PTI to address Karachi’s issues on priority: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has said his party after forming the government would address the issues of Karachi people on priority.

The people of Karachi had given their mandate to the PTI, which would resolve the problems of the mega city, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Regarding formation of governments at the Centre and Punjab, he claimed that the PTI had the support of some 169 members of the National Assembly and 182 members of the Punjab Assembly.

To a question, he said the reservations expressed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement about votes recounting would be addressed by the PTI chief, who had promised to open eight constituencies of Karachi.

In Punjab, some 26 constituencies had been opened for recounting, he added.

To another question about selection of Punjab chief minister, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan would take a decision in that regard.

About running the affairs of newly established government in the days to come, he said, “It is not a bed of roses.”

Every person should be treated equally according to law, he added.