PTI taking steps to bring prosperity in peoples’ lives: Ali Amin

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said on Saturday Pakistan Tahreek a Insaaf (PTI) always gave importance to national interest and all its steps aimed at bringing prosperity in the lives of people.

In a meeting with Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Anwer here at his office in new Minister Block, he

said PTI government has brought a revolution in the common man’s life.

Federal Minister vowed that PTI government would continue the journey of development without wasting

any moment because public service was its mission.

The provincial minister Malik Anwer said they were unified to move the country towards development and prosperity, asserting that Punjab government would set-up more 102 Arazi Centers in remote areas under

land record information management system.

Identification of land has been completed for Arazi Centers which would provide facilities to the people

of backward localities.

Malik said PTI government was striving hard to make the lives of the masses more comfortable

and it would take more such measures in the same direction.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Tariq Najeeb Najmi and other officials were also present.