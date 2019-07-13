PTI supporting Sanjarni as Senate chairman: CM

LAHORE, Jul 13 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday said that PTI was whole-heartedly supporting Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and the no-trust motion against Sanjrani was like the out of season move.
The chief minister, in a statement issued here, said the opposition parties had submitted the no-confidence motion against the chairman Senate for personal benefits.
