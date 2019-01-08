PTI struggling against looters, thieves: Fayyaz

LAHORE, Jan 08 (APP):Punjab Minister for Information, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was bravely struggling against the looters
and thieves.Addressing a special programme in remembrance of former
Ameer Jamat e Islami (JI) late Qazi Hussain Ahmad, organised
by JI Youth at Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture
(PILAC) here, he said Qazi Hussain Ahmad was a brave
leader who struggled against corruption and corrupt people
in his life.
"The mission of Imran and Qazi Hussain is the same and
Imran is struggling courageously and fearlessly against corrupt
mafias of the society," he added.
He said the government would not spare corrupt or
looters at any cost.
"We are fighting against corruption to save the country,"
he added.
"No politician can become leader without courage and
bravery," the minister said and added that the prime minister
was a courageous politician.
He eulogized the role of late Qazi Hussain Ahmad in
the national politics and said that nations rarely produce
such leaders.
He said Qazi Hussain Ahmad and his services for
the nation and democracy would be remembered forever.