PTI ’s Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti wins NA-119 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti won election from National Assembly constituency NA-119 Sheikhupura-I by securing 110,231 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim Leauge (N) Rana Afzaal Hussain stood second by getting 94,072 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Anwar Rasheed getting 21,493 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.04%.