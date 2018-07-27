PTI-‘s Khial Zaman NA-33 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Khial Zaman has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-33 Hangu by securing 28,819 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Atiq-ur-Rehman of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan stood second by getting 27,968 votes.

The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Rangeen Khan by getting 7077 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 28.47%.