PTI-‘s Amjad Ali Khan wins NA-96 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Amjad Ali Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-96 Mianwali-II by securing 157,422 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Umair Hayat Khan Niazi of Paistan Muslim League-Nawaz stood second by getting 54,909 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan candidate Sajjad Ahmad Malik by getting 30,542 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.95%.