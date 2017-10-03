PTI running campaign to create mistrust among institutions: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal

Tuesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Sheikh

Rasheed were running a campaign on social media to create mistrust

among national institutions.

The PTI had failed to face the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on the

political front and were now trying to come into power through back

door, but it would not succeed in its endeavour, he said talking to

a private news channel.

The minister said the general election 2018 would be contested

on the basis of performance. The PML-N government had been serving the people for the last four years without any corruption sacandal.

He said self-accountability was essential for a nation to move

forward.

He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was

disqualified for having an ‘Iqama’. After the decison of Supreme

Court in the Panama Papers case, the country’s stock exchange

had suffered huge loss, he added.

To a question, the minister said the government could not

make any amendment in the Constitution without the consesus of

political parties.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistani people had more potential

than any country of the region and could perform in

every field. Hwever, continuity of the systmen was vital for

progress.

“The Parliament has done away with the dictatorial clauses in

the Political Parties laws. This is another step towards

strengthening democracy because strong democracy was imperative for

strong defence,” Ahsan Iqbal said.

He said the Supreme Court was protector of the country’s law and

Constitution and the PML-N always believed in rule of law.

Mentioning to unpopular amendments in the Constitution by

dictators, he said a Musharraf like amendment was also made by

General Ayub Khan to keep popular leaders away from politics, which

was done away with by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Now, the present parliament has thrown away a discriminatory

amendment introduced by Pervez Musharraf to keep away popular

leaders from political arena,” he said.

He said those criticizing the amendment must be ware that

such black laws of dictatorial regimes bar popular leaders from

politicking. “Today once again Nawaz Sharif is the party president

and it was the will of the people to see him in active politics.”