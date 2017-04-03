PTI refusing to provide details of foreign funding to EC: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was using delaying tactics in the foreign funding case before the Election Commission and not providing details of its financial activities in the United States.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N Member of National Assembly Daniyal Aziz, he said in the Foreign Funding Case, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) instead of responding to solid facts against it, challenged the jurisdiction of the Election Commission.

The PTI, which was hurling allegations against the Sharif family, refused to discuss merits and demerits of the case and tried to hide behind admissibility of the case and sought relief on technical basis, he added.

The minister said PTI in the past was blaming Election Commission for rigging in elections and was not ready to place evidence before it and challenged decisions of the polls body.

For PTI only those institutions were acceptable, which worked according to its will, he said adding, PTI tried to end the culture of decency in politics.

He said Prime Minister and his three generations had presented themselves for accountability.

The Prime Minister did not give any excuse and even his children who were living and working outside Pakistan for more than 20 years responded to the allegations, he added.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) followed the Constitution and law and did not hide the evidence on technical grounds, he added.

MNA Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan had said that he was being blackmailed, but the fact was that the foreign funding case was not filed by the PML-N, rather the founding member of the PTI and it was pending before the Election Commission before the Panama case came in public.

He said a court for the first time held PTI responsible for destroying constitutional institutions and declared the conduct of

Imran Khan “filthy and uncivilized.”

Daniyal said the PTI USA registered two companies in California and Texas to generate funds for political activities in Pakistan.

Anyone could access details of the funding activities from the US Justice Department’s website, he said.

The donors of Imran Khan included people from India too, he added.

He said the audit report submitted by the PTI in

Election Commission mentioned that funds from foreign chapters were not reconciled in accounts and money was transferred with illegal means of “hundi.” Daniyal Aziz said an independent auditor, who examined the PTI’s accounts, had also remarked that the audit was not conducted according to international standards.

The PTI had itself termed the shortcomings in its accounts a glitch, he added.

He said according to Political Parties Order 2002, the PTI would be dissolved for receiving funds from foreign countries.

Daniyal was hopeful that justice would be done in the case. He said Imran Khan was caught red handed because of his financial misdeeds.

He said Imran Khan used to hurl allegations against everybody, but now he should answer about his financial dealings.

He said Imran Khan was stating that he bought the Bani Gala property with the money given by his former wife Jemima Khan, but in a sworn statement she denied giving any money to the PTI chief ever.

When asked about the meeting between Imran Khan and the chief of army staff, he said the ISPR’s statement was enough, which had provided details of the meeting.

To a question, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said rumours were being spread about the health of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was enjoying good health and did not need any medical intervention.

To another query, he replied that PML-N felt the need to constantly keep the public updated about the PTI’s political tactics, because the party had double standards on issues and was trying to befool the masses through its propaganda machine.

He said the PTI was double faced about its alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party.