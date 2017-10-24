PTI reaction on ECP verdict condemnable

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ‘s reaction on the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding Ayisha Gulalai reference was condemnable.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI’s leadership adopted confrontation policy against the national institutions but they were blaming Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in that regard.

The minister said that the PML-N was in favour of accountability but it should be across the board and without any discrimination.

Replying to a question, he said the PML-N leadership was facing the cases and presented before the courts but Imran Khan was blaming them and objecting the courts decisions.

Tariq Fazal said, “we are providing security to our leadership during the hearing of cases and that was not a protocol and he clarified that the court had not issued non-bailable warrant against the MNA Captain retired Safdar. He said Imran Khan was trying to conceal his corruption by using different tactics.