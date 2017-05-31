PTI pursuing politics of confrontation, agitation: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Minister for Defence Production

Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) had different attitude as compared to other political

parties as it was pursuing the politics of confrontation and

agitation.

PTI chief Imran Khan, who wanted unrest and chaos in the

country, was in the habit of using derogatory language against

his political opponents, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said he had never used unparlimentary language

against his any opponent.

The minister urged everybody to be careful while giving

statements on sub judice matters.

He said Nehal Hashmi’s remarks regarding the joint investigation

team (JIT) were his personal opinion and it was a wrong perception

that the same reflected tghe viewpoint of Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz. The party leadership had already taken necessary

action against Nehal Hashmi to stop further debate on the

issue, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister’s son Hussain

Nawaz had appeared before the JIT and given answer to its question.

Similarly, Imran Khan should also give answer to questions about

the money trail for purchase of Bani Gala land in the court, he added.