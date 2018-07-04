PTI proposes Centralized Knowledge Economy Authority to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to establish a Centralized Knowledge Economy Authority (CKEA)

with an objective to making Information Technology (IT) the top contributor to exports and job creation.

The Authority, having statutory powers for procurement,

policies and regulations, will be headed by a CIO who would ensure

that a connected and shared eco-system is developed aligned to central

strategy in partnership with industry that can provide basis for

digitalization not currently possible due to isolated and

fragmented approach.

The CIO will also provide expert leadership

and will be from private sector. This is to ensure that

the authority works with a more agile mindset compared to

existing government bureaucracy.

The Party has introduced its official Digital Policy

under a Vision to transform Pakistan into a knowledge economy.

A Digital Policy document has revealed that strategic

guidance will be provided by a committee chaired by

Prime Minister, comprising Cabinet Members and Members

from the industry.

A centrally led hybrid governance model is proposed where

provinces will also appoint CIOs who will be responsible to align

provincial digital policies and programmes with national programme.

A Council comprising CIOs from Federal and Provincial

Governments will be established on sidelines of Council of

Common Interests (CCI) and will meet quarterly to review progress

and resolve conflicts/issues.

The document said PTI would leverage technology to

create jobs, increase exports and curb corruption. The party has

set an ambitious target of increasing Pakistan’s IT exports to

US $ 10 billion over the next 5 years.

It has been further proposed that to boost the IT industry

of the country, the Party would focus on National Digital

Transformation Initiative and e-Government and plans to initiate

projects worth US $ 2 billion.

The projects will focus on reducing corruption, providing

services to citizens and creating and enhancing

capacity of the industry. A public-private partnership model will

be employed to execute government projects.

E-government is going to be a core focus of the PTI and

the model will be used to increase transparency. An open

government data policy will be in effect to allow citizens to

audit the government’s performance.

As with any project that aims to increase digitalization, focus will

be placed on data privacy. In addition, projects and policies will be

launched to increase Pakistan’s cyber security capacity.