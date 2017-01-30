PTI politicizing Panama papers for petty political gains: Anusha

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Minister of State of Information

Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rahman Monday said Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was politicizing the Panama papers issue for

petty political gains.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the minister said

that PTI had failed to produce any single evidence in the court on

Panama papers and now they were just misleading the people on the issue.

She said that politicians had to face allegations but

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the only political leader, who had

presented himself for accountability for false allegations levelled

by the opponent political party.

She said the people were fully supporting the Prime Minister as

they knew that his name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers and

that the matter was propagated just to mislead them.

The minister said it was for the first time in the history of

the country that old money transactions’ record was provided with

full documents before the honorable court.

She said despite negative propaganda, the government of Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz continued working on fulfillment of its agenda of

making Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country.

She said even PTI chief himself was a confused person as evident from the facts and figures which he daily said in public, refutes those contained in the documents available with the court.

Central leader Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Talal Chaudhry said

that chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should stop

misleading people on Panama papers and present trail of foreign funding

to his party.

He asked the PTI chief to show financial documents in that regard so

that people should know as to from where the amount collected as donations and where it was spent.

“Now PTI chief Imran Khan should stop deceiving people and wait

for the 2018 election which would be an eye opener for him, he added.

He said that there was not a single evidence against the prime

minister in the documents submitted by the PTI with the court. They

had failed to collect any proof of what they were saying in public,

he added.