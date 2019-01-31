PTI-PML (Q) alliance to endure: Governor

LAHORE, Jan 31 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan

Muslim League (Q) political alliance would endure all challenges and contest the next general elections together.

Talking to the media men after prize distribution among children of a private school at Alhamra here on Thursday, he said the difference among the political allies was a norm across the world and the PTI would address PML-Q’s grievances in an amicable way.

“Ch Pervaiz Elahi is a political wizard and we will lead our alliance prudently into the next general elections,” he responded.