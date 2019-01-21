ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Party on Monday discussed issues related to energy at at meeting held in Parliament House under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak.
Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan briefed the meeting regarding performance of the ministry in the meeting.
PTI Parliamentary Party discusses energy issues
ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Party on Monday discussed issues related to energy at at meeting held in Parliament House under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak.