PTI not to succeed in getting power through backdoor channel: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) wanted to enter in the power corridor through backdoor channel but it would fail to find out any such wormhole and sneaky way.

“If the PTI wants to come into power, it will have to fight in the

political battle-field through proper channel,” he said while talking to media outside the Supreme Court.

He expressed astonishment that the PTI was pinning ‘political hopes’

on the Supreme Court, while Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) believed that the apex court verdict in Panama Papers Case would be based on justice.

The minister criticized the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for distorting

facts before media after the case proceedings and trying to become spokesman of the whole nation.

He said Fawad served as adviser to former dictator Pervez Musharraf,

who was now in self-exile and his property had also been confiscated.

“Imran Khan will meet the same fate, if he continued with such a

spokesman,” he said adding Imran Khan would also be exposed before

the nation and the PTI would reach its logical end soon.

He said the PTI got only around 100 votes in a recent bye-election

held for a National Assembly seat, which had depicted the graph of its popularity among public.

He expressed confidence that the PML-N would again emerge victorious

in the next general election with a thumping majority and the PTI would

meet its fate.