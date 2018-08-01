PTI not to make any compromise on corruption: Wada

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Wada has said PTI Chairman Imran Khan had made struggle for around 22 years against corruption. He would not make any compromise on the matter of corruption, he said while talking to a private news channel on Wednesday.

He said the PTI always wanted to launch accountability process without any discrimination. The PTI had always raised the slogan of “No to Corruption”. Faisal Wada said existing system of education in the country was also a matter of concern for the PTI.

Appreciating the governance of PTI’s last government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Wada said it had recovered millions of rupees in the corruption cases.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been raising the slogan of “Roti, Kapra and Makan” for the last 35 years. Had the elections rigged then the PPP could not have gained majority assembly seats in the Sindh province, he added.

Faisal Wada said the PTI would announce a 90-day programme after forming the government.

PPP leader Nafeesa Shah said it had been her party’s principled stand that the party having majority seats in the parliament should have the right to form the government.