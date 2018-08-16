PTI nominates Shah Farman as Governor KP candidate: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the party has decided to nominate Shah Farman as new Governor for Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa province.

Talking to media persons, he said PTI chief Imran Khan after taking oath of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, would forward advice to the President for appointment of the Governor KP and Sindh province.

He said Shah Farman was the most suitable person to be appointed as Governor KP who would play his constitutional role effectively.

KP Governor have additional administrative responsibilities of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), he said adding that a important part of PTI’s election campaign was about completing process of FATA merger into KP and it would be fulfilled on priority basis.

He said the PTI would take measures to address grievances of FATA people besides raising voice for the rights of the people of tribal areas.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan would get maximum votes in election of Prime Minister to be held on Friday (tomorrow).

Imran Khan would be elected as Prime Minister of the country in first round easily and there would be no need to go in second round, he added.

He urged the opposition parties to do constructive politics in the Parliament rather creating agitation.

The PTI was ready to sit with the opposition parties to sought out solution of their reservations regarding general elections, he added.