PTI MPs from Baluchistan call on PM; offer voluntary services to help people affected by Coronavirus

QUETTA, Apr 9 (APP):A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of Parliament belonging to Balochistan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and offered their voluntary services for helping the people affected by Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister lauded the spirit of the parliamentarians and said that such a spirit of national service at this critical time was the need of hour.

He said that the full participation of youth and other people from various segments of society in the Corona Relief Tiger Force and their spirit of serving the people, affected by Coronavirus was very encouraging.