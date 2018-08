ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):A recently elected member Punjab Provincial Assembly from constituency PP-296 Rajanpur, Tariq Khan Dreshak passed away at a private hospital in Multan on Sunday.

He was suffering from brain hemorrhage and was on ventilation for the last three days in the hospital, Radio Pakistan reported.

Tariq Khan Dreshak won the recent election from platform of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.