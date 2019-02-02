PTI mission is to ensure equal law: Ch. Fawad

GUJRANWALA, Feb 2 (APP)::Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that the mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was to ensure equal law for the rich and the poor.

Addressing a public meeting in Ghakhar, he said that relations with Middle East countries had improved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and now Saudi Arabia, Iran and US give weightage to Imran’s words.