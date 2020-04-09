PTI members not hatching conspiracy against Jehangir: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was not hatching conspiracy against Jehangir Tareen.

Expressing these views in a private news channel program, he said that members of Sharif family heading the Pakistan Muslim League-N, should take insight view for providing subsidy of Rs.22 billion on essential commodities during their period of tenures.

Appreciating the leadership of present government, he said the credit went to Imran Khan for disclosing reports before public regarding wheat and sugar.

In the past, he said no one could dare to launch inquiry against the Sharif family for extending billions of rupee subsidy on wheat and sugar commodities. It was unfortunate to drag a bureaucrat into this issue, the minister stated.

He added that bureaucrat did not have any platform where he could defend himself. Dispelling the impression, he said that no one in the party involved in gruesome activity for thrashing out Jehangir Tareen.

The federal minister made it clear that there was no rift among the party members in that regard.

Everything would be more visible in days to come, he said adding that April 25, the detail report would silent the elements hatching conspiracy against the PTI.