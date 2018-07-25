PTI may get chance to form government: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 25 (APP)::Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said late Wednesday night they were getting good election results and hoped Almighty Allah would provide PTI a chance to form the government.

Talking to newsmen at his residence, he said reports were being received with regard to the party’s good performance across the country. With regard to his expected victory from NA-156 Multan constituency, he said he would be better placed to say something once the results were announced by the returning officers.

He, however, added that the PTI was leading and was poised to become the majority party. The party had now emerged stronger in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He praised Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Pakistan Army for holding the general election successfully. He said he himself visited different constituencies and found the whole electoral process satisfactory.