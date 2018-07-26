PTI Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gilani wins NA-176 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hassan Gilani has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-174 Bahwal pur-v by securing 63,884 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Independent Candidate, Prince Behlool Abbas Abbasi stood second by getting 53,093 votes.

The third position was grabbed by PPPP candidate Syed Ali Hussan Gilani, with 51,359 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.68 %