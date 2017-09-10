PTI led KP govt miserably fails to deliver in KPK: Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, Sept 10 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister and Provincial

President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Engr. Amir Muqam said PTI government in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa had failed miserably as the government was working on experimental basis

and had taken no step to redress basic problems of the people.

Addressing a joining ceremony here on Sunday Engr. Amir Muqam said that

in the present circumstances Ulema and Mashaikh were playing key role in the educating

of society and expressed the hope that with the merger of Ulema and Mashaiq of PML

(Q) into PML-N Ulema and Mashaikh would strengthen the party.

He said that they would also guide the youth for following the right

track and adhering to unity, tolerance and brotherhood.

On this occasion, Ulema and Mashaikh Wing of PML (Q) joined PML (N) and

President of the Ulema and Mashaikh Wing, Mualana Muhammad Shoaib along with 40

other members decided to merge with Ulema and Mashaiq wing of the PML-N.

He alleged that the slogan of change was only reflecting on papers and

no practical step had been taken by the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in this

regard. He said surprisingly Imran Khan himself had admitted the failure of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa government.

He said the spread of dengue virus in KP had unveiled the real face

of the PTI government, which was claiming bringing matchless reforms in health sector

and introducing of Sehat Insaf card for the poor and destitute.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would take revenge of

their backwardness from the PTI in the forthcoming general election in 2018 and the

upcoming by-poll on NA-4 Peshawar would also be an eye opener for the rulers of the

province.

The PML-N stalwart also criticized the PTI chief for failure in the

converting of the Chief Minister’s House Peshawar into University. He said that proposed

construction of swimming pool in Chief Minister House had exposed their double

standard.