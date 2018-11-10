PTI led government working like a team under visionary leadership of PM: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate Syed Shibli Faraz Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insf (PTI) and its all allied parties had full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There was no grouping within the party and PTI led government was working like a team under the visionary leadership of the PM, he said while talking to a private news channel.