PTI leaders should present themselves for accountability: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders to present themselves for accountability like the Prime Minister who had presented record of three generations before the nation.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, the minister said that those who were levelling allegations against the Prime Minister should give their own money trail.

He said the people would decide in general election 2018 that who had the right to rule the country.

He said Nawaz Sharif was the only leader who emerged victorious and became the Prime Minister for the third time.

He said the Prime Minister had not breached the sanctity of the august House rather it was breached by the PTI members.

“The Pakistani nation has the biggest privilege and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif enjoys the same,” but it had been breached by the PTI members, he said.

Coming hard on Shah Memood Qureshi, Asif sought both political money trail and details of earning from mausoleums.

“They have been earning profit from mausoleums for the last 200 years,” he said adding that the properties were given to their elders as a reward for killing Muslims and supporting British rulers.Khawaja Asif said those, who were now talking about the sovereignty of the august House, were themselves involved in attacking the Parliament and Pakistan Television during their sit-in.

“They have forgotten that their party workers had erected tents on the premises of the Parliament House,” he said.

He said a case was still pending against them for attacking the state institutions.

He said the PTI lawmakers were not only drawing salaries and other

perks and privileges during their sit-in but also did not quit

the chairmanship of standing committees and were even using official vehicles.

The minister said Imran Khan had declared the coup of former

military dictator Pervez Musharraf as unconstitutional but he had also supported him in the fake referendum.

He also clarified that the Supreme Court did not take a suo motu notice on the Panama Papers rather a petition was filed in the apex court.

The PTI supporters, he said, were damaging values and traditions

in country by using abusive language on social media. But the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz not believe in personal attacks, he added.

He equated the PTI members with Double Shah, alleging that the PTI chief had even not spared donations and Zakat given for Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He had plundered the donations given by the people for the hospital, he said.

He criticized the Jamaat-i-Islami for its double standards. The party was in alliance with the PML-N in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, but its lawmakers here were making clamour and they were the people who were in negotiation for PML-N tickets to contest 2018 election.

The minister said they had learnt a lot from the forced exile during the Pervez Musharraf regime and had signed a charter of democracy with the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He said the PML-N government had paid Rs 70 billion to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under net hydel profit.

Asif said the country had entered in election year and their opponents were afraid of the government’s performance. The PML-N government would fulfill all the promises made with the people and emerge victorious in 2018 elections, he added.