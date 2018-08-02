PTI leader lauds Pak Army, ECP for holding peaceful polls

SARGODHA, Aug 02 (APP)::Vice President North Punjab Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Haji Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon appreciated

Pakistan Army, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) staff, police and the administration for holding peaceful, free and transparent election in the country.

Talking to APP, he said on Thursday that those questioning the transparency of elections should provide proofs or apologies to the nation over leveling false allegations.

He said that the people of Pakistan had given clear mandate to PTI, which would form governments in Centre, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.