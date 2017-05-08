PTI involves in corruption: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (N), leader, Daniyal Aziz Monday said that instead of eliminating corruption in hundred days as claimed by Chairman PTI Imran Khan, the pary had involved in corruption itslef.

Talking to media persons outside the supreme court, he said one hand PTI talked about honesty while on the other hand Imran Khan and his party workers were involved in corruption.

He pointed out Imran khan stated in parliament that he brought all his money to Pakistan through official account while he changed his statement in court and said he never sent his money in the country rather it was paid to his Ex-wife Jamaima Khan in London.

He suggested Imran Khan should avoid fraud and taking U-turn because he had been caught red-handed.

He said that Imran Khan could not provide detail and evidences in the court and he was not much courageous like PML-N leadership that presented themselves for accountability.