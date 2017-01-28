PTI invests charity amount in Muscat, France: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf

(PTI) had invested charity amount for business activities in different countries including Muscat and France.

Talking to a private news channel, he said cases of corruption in charity and attacking the Parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV) were being pleading in the court against PTI chief Imran Khan.

The minister said the scuffle in the Parliament was planned

by PTI as its member Shah Mehmood Qureshi had chanted provoking slogans against the Prime Minister.

He said PTI had made commitment in Business Advisory Committee meeting that two members from treasury benches and one

from opposition will address the Parliament but later it violate the agreement.

PTI members had chanted derogatory slogans against the Prime

Minister which could not tolerate by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML N) leaders, he added.

He said Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi went to the opposition benches and talked with

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member Naveed Qamar that PTI was violating the agreement then PTI leaders had physically attacked him.

Replying to a question, he said the operation Zarb e Azb was

successfully continue and it would remained continue till elimination of last terrorist from the country.

To another query, he said Pakistan has commitment with Saudi Arabia that it would protect the Hurmain Sharifain in any danger.

He said, according to 1982 act, Pakistani 1000 soldiers of different cores including medical were present in Saudi Arabia for various purpose but not for combating.