PTI introduces confrontation, derogatory politics: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq

Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had

introduced politics of confrontation and derogatory language

in the country.

No Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, he said,

had used unparlimentary language against political opponents.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said political

differences were part of democratic system but the same should not

be based on personal enmity.

He said the PTI leadership was in the habit of criticizing

courts and other state institutions.

He said there was no improvement in education and health sectors,

and police department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the PTI was telling

lies in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif had announced many projects for Sindh province.