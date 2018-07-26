PTI Imtiaz Chodhary wins NA-85 election Mandi- Bahauddin -i

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Threek -e -Insaf candidate, Haji Imtiaz Ahmad Chodhary has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-85 Mandi- Bahauddin –i by securing 99,996 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of PML(N), Mushahid Raza stood second by getting 90,367 votes.

The third position was grabbed by candidate Asif Bashir , with 47,049 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.45 %