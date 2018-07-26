PTI Imran Khattak wins NA-26 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate, Imran Khattak has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-26 Noshawara –ii by securing 90,255 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Awami National Party candidate, Jamal Khan Khattak stood second by getting 47,132 votes.

The third position was grabbed by MMA candidate, Asif Luqman Qazi with 22,777 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 49.87%