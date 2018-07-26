PTI Imran Khan wins NA-53 election Islamabad -ii

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Threek -e -Insaf candidate, Imran Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-53 Islamabad –ii by securing 92,891 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of PML(N), Shahid Khakhan Abbasi stood second by getting 44,314 votes.

The third position was grabbed by candidate PPPP, with 17,970 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.53 %