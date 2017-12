LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP):Railways Minister Khawaja Saad

Rafique Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has shown

its anti-people mentality by moving the courts against Orange

Line train project.

In a statement issued here, he said that how

come those politicians could realize problems of people who travel

in aeroplanes, helicopters and expensive cars.

Saad questioned who was responsible for public pain and increased

cost of the project due to delay in the project.