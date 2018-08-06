PTI has required majority to form govts in Centre, KPK, Punjab: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday claimed that PTI has emerged as largest political party of the country and has the required majority to form governments in the Centre, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Talking to media persons after the maiden meeting of PTI Parliamentary Party here, he said our numbers for making government has increased owing to joining of around eight independent candidates and allies parties.

He said the parliamentary party welcomed the independent candidates in the party ranks. He said being the vice chairman of the party, he presented a resolution to nominate Imran Khan as PTI’s parliamentary leader and candidate for the office of the Prime Minister. He said the parliamentary party unanimously adopted the resolution.

Qureshi said after nomination of the party’s parliamentary leader, Imran Khan not only thanked the members but also stressed them to come up to the expectation of the people as they were voted for change. “Our procedure will also be different as compared to other parties,” he said.

Shah Mahmood said Imran Khan narrated the problems confronted to the country. However, he (Imran Khan) reiterated that these could be addressed with unity and commitment, Qureshi said.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA) have different ideologies and remained pitch against each other in past but now have united under a banner of joint opposition. “Their alliance is unnatural and will prove weak opposition,” he said.

He said the Party Chairman believed in austerity and he (Imran) also advised all members to follow austerity. He said the tax money would be only spent on the welfare of the masses as per vision of the Chairman.

Qureshi said the party manifesto would be implemented in letter and spirit and major reforms would be brought in tax collection and revenue generation.

Imran Khan has said that he would not only regularly attend the parliament but also respond to the questions raised at the floor, Shah Mehmood said.

He said all decisions would be taken in the larger interests of the nation and the country.

Responding to a question, he said no agenda of Speaker nomination came under discussion during the meeting. He urged the media not to give any heed to speculation in this regard. The PTI Central Media Department would inform officially after taking decision by the Party Chairman, he said.

“We are the players of the Captain and will follow the directions of him,” he said.

To another question, he urged the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for not using its official resident for the Opposition’s gathering. He termed such gatherings against the parliamentary norms and traditions.

Qureshi said that talks were also being held with the leaders of Balochistan National Party Mangel (BNP-M). The BNP-M has nominated Senator Dr Jahnzeb Jamaldini as their representative for the talks, he said. He expressed the hope that the BNP-M would support PTI.

Fawad Chaudhary said eight independent candidates have already joined PTI and talks were underway with the other independent candidates. He said PTI has majority in the Parliament and they have 174 members with inclusion of reserved seats.