PTI habitual of leveling baseless allegations: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) Daniyal Aziz Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) was habitual of leveling baseless allegations against political opponents.

The culture of leveling allegations was promoted during PTI’s sit in,

he said while talking to a private news channel.

Daniyal Aziz said false allegations were leveled by the opponents even

at that time, when there was nothing for criticizing on any policy of the PML N’s government.

He said PTI had not provided any documented evidence in the Supreme

Court regarding Panama Papers case.

Replying to a question, he said journalism was affecting due to

the race of ratings, adding, airing news without verification was against the basic norms of journalism.