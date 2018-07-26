PTI Gulraiz Afzal Gondal wins PP-68 election Mandi- Bahauddin -iv

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan threek e Insaf candidate Gulraiz Afzal Gondal has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-68, Mandi- Bahauddin by securing 37,904 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission, Independent candidate Qamar Khan stood second by getting 35,727 votes while PPPP Candidate Nasir Abbas grabbed third position by securing 52,58 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 63.58%.