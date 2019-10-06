PTI govt’s policies benefiting common man now: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Oct 06 (APP)::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the benefits of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s revolutionary policies have started reaching the common people now.

She stated this while addressing a public meeting, held at Head Marala-Sialkot, in her electoral constituency, after distributing Health Cards among the deserving families, on Sunday.