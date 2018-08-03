PTI govt to uplift tourism industry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will turnaround the tourism industry to improve Pakistan’s international image and increase its direct contribution to GDP.

According to PTI Manifesto 2018 titled “The Road to Naya Pakistan” it was stated that tourism in Pakistan has undoubtedly immense potential given our diverse culture, heritage and natural endowment. However, for now it is a missed opportunity owing to multiple reasons including war on terror, minimal marketing, poor public and private sector infrastructure and services.

PTI Leader Raja Khurram Nawaz said that PTI assured in its manifesto 2018 “We will promote and position Pakistan as “Asia’s Best Kept Secret” in the global tourism market in order to boost tourism.”

He said that PTI government would also develop 20 new tourist destinations in five years, each year four, adding that all the guest houses would be opened to the public.

He said that PTI government would also undertake the uplift of the accommodation infrastructure and transport services across all, from hostels to 5 star facilities.

He said that entrepreneurship would be aggressively encouraged, especially by SMEs, to boost economic value and job creation in the tourism industry.

He said that according to PTI manifesto, the process of tourist visas would be improved, in particular for groups and champion initiatives, which strengthen our visa on arrival programme, adding that NOC condition for high potential tourist destinations would be eliminated.