PTI govt to support universities to promote Quranic teachings: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Friday assured that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government will extend all possible support to the educational institutions for promoting Quranic teachings and adopting it into practical life.

Addressing the concluding session of the first-ever International conference on Ilm al-Qiraat here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), he underlined the need of setting up Quran Study Centres at the Universities level for better understanding and practicing of the Holy Quran.He also assured that the government will take into consideration the recommendations of the conference which were formulated during its two-day working sessions.

The Minister praised the AIOU for taking initiative in projecting Ilm al-Qiraat, and hoped that the other educational institutions will follow the same.

Pir Noor-ul-Haq said that Tajweed and Qirat is most important part of Quran and these needed greater attention for their proper communication and delivery. He also called for educating the youth in line with the Islamic teachings, so that objectives of independent homeland could be achieved.

He also spoke about the significance of the Quranic verses and its recitation in the human-life. He said since Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and its culture and social practices should be based on the teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

Earlier, at the opening session, Vice Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum noted that such conference was taking place first time in the country and it was the pride for the University taking lead in promoting the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The conference was arranged by the Universitys’ Faculty of Arabic and Islamic studies to hold historical discourses and contemporary researches on the Ilm-ul-Qiraat.

Those who also addressed the conference included Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Dr. Qari Ahmed Mian Thanvi of Jamia Darul Uloom Islamia Lahore and Dr. Fatah-ur-Rehman Qurashi of International Islamic University and a eminent religious scholar from Egypt.

The speakers spoke about the intellectual and technical aspects of Quranic verses and their relevance to present time. They said the recitation is a great source for enlightening the hearts and getting inspiration. Reciting Quran with Qiraat leaves profound effect on our souls.

The Qira’ats readings, pronunciation and terminologically has been very popular in the life of the common. It is a good omen that that it now has also become a topic of discussion at the Universities level, they added.

He assured that the AIOU will keep on motivating its students to seek inspiration from the teachings of the Holy Quran and implement it in their practical life.

Earlier, Dean Faulty of Arabic and Islamic Studies Prof. Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashmi deliberated upon the objectives of the event, hoping its deliberations will help undertaking research work on Alm-ul-Qiraat and initiate academic dialogue.

The recommendations of the conference were presented by Dr. Moeen-ud-Hashmi, chairman department of Seerat Studies.