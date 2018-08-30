PTI govt to support missing persons issue with full force: Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Minister for Human Rights, Dr Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf (PTI) government will support the missing persons’ issue with full force as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements on this issue were quite clear.

“We will amend the law by including enforced disappearance as criminal offense in the criminal penal code,” she said adding that no one has the right to disappear a person without legal obligation.

Addressing a protest rally here at D-Chowk in connection with international day of disappeared, Shireen Mazari said she had not come for the first time in this protest as his party was participating in such protests for a long time.

“Our stance is quite clear that if someone has broken the law, he or she should be brought to the court and a charge sheet should be filed against him.”

She said if some of missing persons had expired or had been involved in any terrorism or anti state activities, their families must be informed about the facts.

“We are totally democratic state and incidents of disappearing the persons without legal obligation is against the constitution and also against the democratic norms,” she said adding that such offenses happen only in the fascist states.

She also welcomed the approval of a resolution in support of missing persons in the Senate which was endorsed by all the parties including PTI.

The minister also suggested to form a committee in which all stakeholders including families of missing persons should be included to find out way and means to resolve this issue.

She said police should also be trained in this regard to deal with such cases.