PTI govt to complete its tenure: Ghulam Sarwar

RAWALPINDI, Feb 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its tenure and conspiracies being hatched against it would be foiled.

Addressing a public meeting held here at Masrial Road he said the

plots to derail the system were in fact against the people, who had

democratically elected the PTI.

Thanking the people of NA-59 constituency who elected him with huge margin he assured them that they would be provided all the facilities promised by him and his party during the election campaign.

He said the projects like school, colleges, hospitals and roads would be ensured particularly in rural areas of the constituency to facilitate the citizens.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that the country was facing various problems like price hike, unemployment, poverty, energy crisis and others which would be overcome as the government was making all out efforts to meet the challenges.

The minister said it was the PTI government that made the petroleum sector part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), following which a mega oil city,consisting of oil refineries and a petrochemical complex, was being set up in Gwadar.

After the establishment of the oil city, he said, Pakistan would be able to

refine and store imported oil for onward transportation to China using CPEC route, besides developing a fuel supply chain for the landlocked Central Asian states.

He said that PML-N and PPP have once again got together to escape from NAB.

He said that 84 percent of total loans were obtained during last ten years by the PPP and PML-N. He claimed that looted money of the country was being recovered from London and Dubai.

The Minister further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not spare anyone who looted the national exchequer. The government was making earnest efforts to resolve issues, being confronted by the citizens and those who were comparing six months of PTI’s government with 36 years of PML-N and PPP were unfair.

“We want to eliminate this class system which ruins public rights,” he

asserted.

“The PTI government will not be successful in its mission until and unless the same treatment is meted out to influential political leaders in jail as is to any common man,” he pointed out. He vowed that his party would continue the struggle against injustice.

He defended the government’s conduct as well as the accountability drive it has spearheaded since coming into power.

He claimed that the PTI government has inherited a virtually “bankrupt economy”,

and that the previous governments had taken 84 per cent of the loans the

country has ever taken over the last 10 years alone.

Ghulam Sarwar informed that Pakistan’s current oil and gas import bills were 17 to 18 billion $ as the previous government did not pay due attention to the drilling and exploration and just focused on imports for their vested interests.

“When we ask them where all that (loan) money went, they say that democracy is under threat,” he said.

He said that money allotted for the welfare of the people was badly misused by the past rulers. Money allotted from the development

projects was sent to foreign countries.