RAWALPINDI, Jan 05 (APP):Leader of Pakistan Tahreek e Insaaf and

Advisor to Prime Minister, Naeem ul Haq Saturday said that the people who plundered

the money would be brought to justice.

Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi press club here, he said government was facing

financial crisis adding due to the prudent policies of the present government, the country was

moving towards prosperity.