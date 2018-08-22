Qureshi justifies Alvi’s nomination for president

MULTAN, Aug 22 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Dr Arif Alvi, who had been nominated by the Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) for president, was a suitable person for the top slot.

Dr Alvi, who hailed from a middle-class family, was an educated person and his role as a parliamentarian was known to everyone, he said talking to reporters after offering Eidul Azha prayer here at Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Shrine.

He said Aitzaz Ahsan, the nominee of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for president, was a lawyer of high calibre and a seasoned politician, and his role as the Leader of Opposition in the Senate was hailed by all the political parties.

He said according to media reports, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz pressurizing the PPP to withdraw Aitzaz as a presidential candidate was unjustified.

Replying a question, he said that Dr Afia Siddiqui was a daughter of the nation and the government would take all possible steps for her release from imprisonment in the United States. He had raised voice for her release at all international forums as a foreign minster during the PPP’s era, he added.

To another question, Qureshi said he had raised the issue of blasphemous caricatures during the maiden cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. All the cabinet members strongly condemned the move. Pakistani envoys in Geneva and New York had been directed to raise the matter, he said and urged the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation countries to play their due role in that regard too.

He said Pakistan had also recorded its protest with the Dutch government by calling its ambassador to the Foreign Office in Islamabad.

To another query, the foreign minister said the water issue had become a serious one and the PTI government would adopt a comprehensive strategy to store water. No stone would be left unturned for the construction of Bhasha Dam, he vowed.

Answering a question, he said Indian forces were perpetrating atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir, which were known to the entire world, and Pakistan would play its due role in highlighting the same.

Pakistan, he said, would try to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue. Even intellectuals and politicians in India were demanding their government to review its policies in that regard, he added.

To a question about the South Punjab province, Qureshi said the PPP had failed to establish the province during its government. A political consensus was required on it and for the purpose he would contact all the political parties.

He urged the PPP to cooperate with the government for the creation of the new province.

He facilitated the nation on Eidul-Azha and the Muslims, who had performed Hajj.